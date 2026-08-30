EB-3
Green Card Jobs.
We help employers fill positions when they are unable to hire locally.
We help applicants achieve their dream of U.S. permanent residence.
Green Card through the EB-3 program.
The EB-3 visa is a U.S. green card for permanent residence through a job offer.
Its ‘Other Workers’ category covers full-time roles that require under two years of training, such as caregiving, cleaning, food service, and construction.
A U.S. employer must sponsor you; you cannot apply on your own.
Personal and Professional Support
Our team of immigration professionals and attorneys has over 20 years of experience in helping fulfill their dream of United States Permanent Residence.
Solutions for Employers
The EB-3 program is a great option if you are unable to fill your entry level positions.
EB-3 Green Card Jobs
For Foreign National Applicants
The vast majority of eb3-visa sponsorship jobs require little to no experience or education.
Some common examples of eb-3 jobs include:
- Caregivers
- Commercial cleaners
- Fast Food Restaurant Jobs
- Full-Service Restaurant Jobs
- Construction Jobs
Happy Clients
Satisfaction Rate
Current Openings
Response Time
Why Choose Us As
Your Partner?
- Our team provides a personal and professional approach throughout the entire application process.
- Our talent management team will match you with an employer sponsor who wants to see you succeed.
- Our immigration attorney team will guide your EB-3 Visa case through the immigration process using our 20+ years of experience.
- We assist you in acclimating to your new job and community in the U.S.
Solutions For Employers
It’s no secret that hiring entry level workers has been incredibly challenging and shows little signs of slowing.
Employers have been forced to reduce hours, reduce services, or close locations.
Those with a full workforce enjoy a competitive advantage and a rare opportunity to increase market share simply by being open and available.
Great Option for Entry Level Positions
The EB-3 Visa Program (Unskilled Workers Category) enables unskilled workers (occupations requiring less than two years’ training or experience) to enter the U.S. as Green Card holders with full-time, permanent employment.
What Are The Steps?
Step 1: Learn about the EB-3 Green Card
Check here to learn about the EB-3 Green Card.
Step 2: Apply for one of our current EB-3 job openings
Our EB-3 Visa Job Openings change often and fill up quickly.
Step 3: PERM Labor Certification
In this step the prevailing wage request is filed, the local recruitment is conducted and the ETA 9089 PERM petition is filed.
Step 4: I-140 petition for immigrant worker
The I-140 filing with USCIS usually takes about 10 months.
Step 5: Adjustment of Status or Consular Processing
This is the last immigration step. We apply for Adjustment of Status to Permanent Residence with USCIS or Consular Processing.
Step 6: Start work at your new job!
Once your green card is approved you can come to the U.S. to start working for your sponsor employer.